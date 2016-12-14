Investigation continues into body found in North Cheyenne Cañon

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Colorado Springs Police are investigating a body found Tuesday in North Cheyenne Cañon.

Search crews had been in the area throughout the day after the city parks department reported a vehicle had been left overnight.

A body of a woman was later found about 1.2 miles into the Mount Cutler Trail. Police say the death is not being investigated as a homicide, but as an accident of suicide.

The woman was found in a very precarious position down an embankment. The trail is icy and snow packed making it possible that the woman slipped and fell.