Pueblo PD search for suspects who tried to set police vehicles on fire

PUEBLO, CO – Pueblo Police are looking for two additional suspects accused of trying to burn two patrol cars Tuesday night.

Officers are searching along the Fountain Creek area near the Highway 50 bypass, where the suspects fled after crashing their vehicle on I-25 following a short pursuit.

The incident began after deputies found two stolen cars outside a home off Highway 96. Three suspects in a dark-colored SUV drove by the residence and threw an accelerant and started a fire on the street near the police vehicles. One person was taken into custody.

Police recovered guns, drugs, cash and other suspected stolen items from the suspects’ vehicle.