COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Colorado Springs Police are investigating the possible drowning death of a child at the Windtree Apartments on Jeffers Way.

Just after 8 a.m. a call came into 911 for a child in one of the units.

Medics rushed the child to an area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

Crimes Against Children investigators spoke to the family and neighbors as they collected evidence.

Police have not released the name of the child.