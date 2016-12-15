Hanover District votes in favor of armed teachers

EL PASO COUNTY, CO – The Hanover District 28 school board has voted to allow teachers and staff to carry firearms on campus.

Staff can now apply to have a concealed-carry handgun in the classroom on a volunteer-only basis. This is the first school in eastern El Paso County to allow their employees to carry guns.

Fear of another school shooting similar to Columbine or Sandy Hook is what sparked this vote, along with a lag in response times from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which on average, now sits at 35 minutes for a priority call.

Board members say it could take several months before the first concealed carry weapon enters the school because of the training process.