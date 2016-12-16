‘Raider Brigade’ makes special delivery of food, clothing, and toys to people in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Carson’s 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team donned heavy ruck-sacks and a few Santa hats to make a special delivery of food, clothing, and toys to people in need.

The “Raider Brigade” volunteers and their families collected the goods for the seventh annual event in coordination with the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Marian House Soup Kitchen.

Nearly 1,400 soldiers took part in the event. They took an overnight march from Fort Carson. Their 27-mile journey ended Thursday morning at the Marian House as they unloaded their donations.