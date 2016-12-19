Fire crews in Rocky Ford battle apartment fire in -22 degree weather

ROCKY FORD, CO – Rocky Ford Fire Department, and neighboring departments, fought an apartment fire in -22 degree weather early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the structure fire on Sycamore Street at about 1 a.m. La Junta, Manzanola and Fowler fire departments were called in to help.

Despite frigid temperatures, crews went to work quickly and all tenants made it out safely, with only one minor injury. Four families were displaced. The Red Cross provided hotel rooms for those affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.