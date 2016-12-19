Toddler found with serious injuries after being left in car in subfreezing temperatures

THORNTON, CO – Authorities are trying to determine why a 2-year-old boy was left in a car in subfreezing temperatures in Thornton that left the child with serious injuries.

The toddler was hospitalized with hypothermia and frostbite.

The mother, 27-year-old Nicole Carmon, was arrested for felony child abuse.

Police were looking for a car involved in a possible accident early Saturday. They found the vehicle covered with snow, and the boy was inside. Authorities don’t know how long the child was left alone and they don’t know why the mother was not with her son.