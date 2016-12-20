Colorado Springs Utilities denies sulfer dioxide emissions violations

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Colorado Springs Utilities officials have denied that any sulfur dioxide discharge violations happened at the Martin Drake Power Plant, but The Gazette reports they still refused to release the report that contains that emissions information.
Several protesters urged the board to release the report, and drop the city’s legal actions against Monument attorney Leslie Weise.
Weise had told The Gazette about SO2 violations after the court of appeals inadvertently sent her the confidential report that she had gone to court to obtain.