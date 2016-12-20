Somebody recently asked me if this was a good year for the Air Force Football team. The Falcons are 9-3 and have a chance to achieve a 10 win season if they beat South Alabama in the Arizona Bowl December 30th on KVOR. There are a lot of teams that would love a 9 or 10 win season. But if you look past the obvious numbers the question becomes more interesting. There’s no doubt many players (and coaches) thought this season could go down in the record books. 32 seniors dotted the Falcons roster and there was talk of going undefeated. Expectations were huge for this club, and much of that started with the players. A 3 game losing streak derailed those thoughts. A 5 game winning streak to close the regular season, and the Commander-In-Chief wins over Navy and Army helped to ease the sting of those 3 losses. You can’t help but wonder what might have been. However 10 win seasons are also rare at the Academy, so there is plenty to play for in Tucson December 30th. But every once in a while in life a rare opportunity comes along, where it looks like the stars will align and magic can happen. It leaves a lot of us wondering, “What If”…….

The Falcons meet South Alabama in the Arizona Bowl December 30th at 330pm on Colorado’s 740 KVOR.