Police: Mom who left toddler in car admits to being under the influence

THORNTON, CO – A Westminster woman accused of leaving her 2-year-old son alone in a car overnight during a snowstorm appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol around the time she apparently abandoned the boy.

Surveillance video captured 26-year-old Nicole Carmon walking into a gas station Friday night in Thornton looking disheveled and appearing distressed.

The boy was found Saturday morning in a car covered in snow about 14 hours later. He had hypothermia and frostbite. He’ll survive, but may have to have his leg amputated.

Carmon told police that she had six shots of vodka Friday.

She’s jailed for felony child abuse.