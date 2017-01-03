Kubiak steps down as Broncos head coach

By Lena Howland, KOAA News 5

Monday was a bittersweet day for Broncos fans, especially those who remember Gary Kubiak as not just head coach, but from the time he played other roles on the sidelines and as John Elway’s backup quarterback in the ’80s and ’90s.

Kubiak stepped down as the Broncos head coach, officially resigning from coaching. Many fans in Colorado Springs said they’re sad to see him go.

“I just think he made the right decision for himself and that’s all any of us can do, and it’s been a good run for him and we’re proud of all he’s done. But when it comes to his health and how he feels… you just got to take care of yourself,” said Wendy Lopez, a Broncos fan from Alamosa.

While some tell News5 they were shocked to hear this news, others said they saw it coming after a difficult season.

“I suspected that might be coming a couple of weeks ago so it didn’t surprise me, no. But I have no idea who’s going to replace him,” said Karl Eggert, a Broncos fan from Boulder.

Kubiak has been a fixture with the Broncos for decades, helping to guide them to all three of their Super Bowl titles in 1997, 1998, and last year.

While John Elway arrived with the Broncos in a trade with the Baltimore Colts in 1983, Kubiak was actually drafted by the Broncos that same year and devoted most of his adult life to the team.

In the press conference on Monday, Kubiak said he loves the fans and that they have been good to him as a player and good to him as a coach.

Fans said expectations are high for the next incoming head coach.

“No matter who the coach is, I think there’s some major rebuilding job they have to do,” Eggert said. “The offensive line, they need a better running game.”

One question still up in the air on Monday night — who will take over as head coach? Fans still have no idea which direction John Elway will go but it was clear that most fans trust Elway’s judgment during this process.

“Change is always difficult for everyone, but change can be a positive thing so you can’t really count that against anyone,” Lopez said. “It’s just a good thing for him and it’s all good for us.”

So far, it’s not clear what’s next for Gary Kubiak, but he’s a Texas native and went to high school and college there. Many Broncos fans also said they think he deserves a place in the Broncos’ “Ring of Fame.”