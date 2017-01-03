Land swap deal signed and sealed, appeal expected

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – The property swap between the City of Colorado Springs and The Broadmoor Hotel was officially recorded last week. However, there is still a pending legal battle over the land trade.

A non-profit group called ‘Save Cheyenne’ sued the city last summer but a judge threw out the case. The city deeded to The Broadmoor nearly 200 acres near Cheyenne Mountain including the popular Strawberry Fields area. Most of that land was then placed under a conservation easement.

The hotel wants to develop about eight acres as a picnic area and trails. In exchange, The Broadmoor gave the city 300 acres of its land.

The nonprofit and says they still want their day in court. The group is expected to file an appeal today.