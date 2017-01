Broncos begin search for new head coach

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team isn’t revealing its plans to speak with candidates to replace Gary Kubiak, who stepped down Monday for health reasons.

The Broncos will interview Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub.

Shanahan will interview this weekend because the Falcons have a first-round bye. Toub can interview this week with the Chiefs also off this weekend. The Dolphins play Sunday, so Joseph can’t interview until next week.