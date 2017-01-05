SHOWS
Colorado Springs Morning News M-F 5a-8:30a
Richard Randall M-F 8:30a-10a
Rush Limbaugh M-F 10a-1p
Michael Savage M-F 1p-4p
Mark Levin M-F 4p-7p
Glenn Beck M-F 7p-10p
Red Eye Radio M-F 11p-3a
First Light Radio M-F 3a-4a
Jeff Crank Sat 6a-9a
Larry Kudlow Sat 9a-12p & 8p-11p
Accelerated Wealth Sat 12p-1p & Sun 9a-10a
Table Talk with Teresa Farney Sat 1p-2p
The Ticket with Warren Epstein Sat 2p-3p
Our Town with Sarada Connors Sat 3p-4p
Handel on the Law Sat 4p-7p
Focus on the Family Sun 6a-7a
The Jesus Christ Show Sun 7a-9a
Tron Simpson Live & Local Sun 1p-3p
The Tech Guy with Leo LaPorte Sun 4p-7p
John Batchelor Sun 7p-10p
KVOR On-air Schedule
News
US
World
Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Weather
KVOR Weather Center
Closings & Delays
Features
KVOR Podcasting
Air Force Falcons Football
Jim’s Air Force Falcons Blog
Contests
Sweet Deals
Get Healthy
Health News
Healthy Coloradan
Memorial Hospital
Games
Search
LIVE from CES in Las Vegas
Posted on
January 5, 2017
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Station Information
Employment Opportunities