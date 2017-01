COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – When it’s this cold, it’s tempting to walk outside and start your car to get it nice and warm before you leave, but walking away from your running vehicle comes with consequences.

Colorado Springs Police Spokesman Jim Sokolic says that you can get a ticket, or even worse, your car can be stolen.

Sokolic says people looking to steal a car know to watch for puffers and they specifically target unattended vehicles.