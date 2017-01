ENGLEWOOD, CO – An AMBER Alert has been canceled for two Englewood boys.

8-year-old Johnny Dinapoli and 12-year-old Joseph Dinapoli were reported missing after leaving with their mother Sunday morning. Both were found safe.

38-year-old Rebecca Dinapoli does not have custody of the children. She’s been arrested and charged with kidnapping. Dinapoli is also known to have drug and mental health issues.