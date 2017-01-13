3’s the key

It’s a shot 20 feet 9 inches away from the basket. College Basketball introduced the 3 point shot in the 80’s as a way to give smaller players and great shooters a way to influence the game, much the same as a 7 footer does standing in the lane. It’s an attempt to balance the floor and make games more competitive. Air Force has used the 3 point shot very successfully this year. The Falcons are currently 18th in the nation shooting 3’s. The problem is teams have used the 3 point shot successfully against Air Force. In the first 3 conference games the Falcons opponents averaged 33- 3 point attempts. That’s a high number, and it came from some teams who normally don’t shoot that many in a game. The reason they did against Air Force is because the Falcons have struggled in defending the 3 point line. Heck, Fresno State threw up bunch of threes in the first half against Air Force the other night, getting away from their standard offense of pounding the ball inside. Part of that was due to the success of Air Force defending the inside shot. But Fresno State had also watched film of the last 3 games. Colorado State AVERAGES 5 made 3’s a game. They made 14 against the Falcons. This Air Force team has a lot of experience, and thus, a lot of expectations from within and outside the program. The key to this season could very well be how well Air Force defends that 3 point. I hate the phrase, “Live by the 3, die by the 3” but it does represent the season unfolding for the Falcons. Air Force has adjusted defensively and if the Falcons can continue to take away chances in the lane for other teams, then the 3 ball could very well make or break the season for Air Force.