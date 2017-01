COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Four children are in the hospital this morning after a driver hit them at Chelton and Pikes Peak as they were on their way to school Thursday morning.

One is currently in critical condition. The kids, who are three siblings and a cousin, were in a crosswalk when they were struck. Our partners at News 5 spoke with a crossing guard who says this accident was avoidable.

The children are in kindergarten, first grade, second grade and fifth grade at Monroe Elementary.