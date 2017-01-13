Suspect hospitalized after shootout with CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Colorado Springs Police made contact with a suspicious person Thursday night, around 9:30, in a parking lot near Garden of the Gods and Chestnut. The man fired a gun at officers. Police returned fire and the suspect was injured and taken to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

No officers were injured but those involved were placed on routine administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

Police say the suspect is wanted for multiple outstanding warrants.