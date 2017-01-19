Children struck by car in crosswalk expected to recover

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Four children who were hit in a crosswalk outside a Colorado Springs elementary school are expected to recover from their injuries.

Three of the children have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home and the fourth, a second-grade girl, is alert but still hospitalized.

A crossing guard stopped traffic outside Monroe Elementary School Thursday when a car made a right turn into the crosswalk, hitting the children. Five men rushed over and lifted the car off the children, who were in grades kindergarten, first, second and fifth grades.

No arrests have been made in connection to the crash.