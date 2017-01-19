Colorado Springs Utilities: Wind storm cost $1.6 million

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Last week’s wind storm damaged 52% of the overhead electric system and 1% of underground lines in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Utilities estimates the company saw as much as $1.6 million worth of damage. The winds caused the most damage to the electrical grid of any storm in the last 30 years.

This month was also the first time CSU has asked for mutual aid, something the company normally does for other, smaller towns.

CSU crews worked the equivalent of 25 days of work over five days after the storm. The company also says it is early in this year’s budget cycle, so the timing of the storm should prevent rate increases for customers.