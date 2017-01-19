Utah man charged after bomb threat on Denver bound flight

DENVER, CO – An airline passenger has been arrested for allegedly planting a note on a plane en route from San Diego to Denver that falsely claimed a bomb was on board.

20-year-old Cameron Korth of Utah was arrested on a charge of maliciously conveying false information.

The hand-written note was found on United Airlines flight 231 on Monday. The plane landed safely in Denver and a search by police failed to find any explosives.

Prosecutors say Korth told the flight crew he found the note in an airplane lavatory, but investigators examined his handwriting and concluded he wrote it.