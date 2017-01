COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – A shooting in Colorado Springs last night leaves a man hospitalized.

The 29-year-old victim was walking on Verde Drive when he got into an argument with people in a passing car. Someone in the vehicle got out, and shot the pedestrian in the hand during a struggle over the weapon. The victim is expected to recover.

Police are looking for a black male, in his early 20’s. He was a passenger in a newer, white, hatchback, possibly a Volkswagen, with blue halogen headlights.