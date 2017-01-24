VIDEO: Attempted kidnapping reported by students at Sand Creek High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Two 15-year-old girls told Colorado Springs Police that a group of men tried to force them into a car Monday morning.

The teens were walking along Pony Tracks Drive, near Blazing Trails, while on their way to Sand Creek High School.

A car slowed alongside them and a man in the car asked if they wanted a ride to campus. When the girls refused, one of the men tried to grab them.

They reported there were two or three men in a grey, older model sedan with Colorado license plates.

Officers were unable to find the vehicle. No arrests have been made.