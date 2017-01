SECURITY, CO – A man is out of his home in Security after it erupted into flames Monday night. It happened on Kingsboro Drive, near Bradley and Grinnell.

No one was hurt, but the house suffered around $100,000 in damage.

The Red Cross is helping the resident with a place to stay.

The blaze started in the backyard and spread to the house, although the cause is unclear.

Officials do not suspect foul play.