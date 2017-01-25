VIDEO: COS City Council approves median ban ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Colorado Springs City Council has unanimously approved a ban on pedestrians occupying narrow medians.

The ordinance would make standing on roadway medians not specifically designed for pedestrian use punishable by probation or a fine up to $500. It would be illegal to stand on medians less than four feet wide with sloped sides, or where speed limits exceed 30 miles per hour.

Supporters say standing on medians is a safety hazard. Opponents say it unfairly targets the homeless.Another vote will be held next month.