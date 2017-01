COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Two employees of former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa are set to enter pleas in their corruption case.

Former Undersheriff Paula Presley and former Commander Juan San Agustin will be arraigned today and will face trial if they plead not guilty.

Both are charged with multiple felonies for alleged misconduct committed while Maketa was sheriff.

Maketa will be tried separately on similar charges in May.